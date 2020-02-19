UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Al Mulla Praises Support Of UAE’s Leadership For Country’s Sports Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

Rashid Al Mulla praises support of UAE’s leadership for country’s sports sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) UAE and international Aquabike champion Rashid Al Mulla praised the support of UAE’s leadership for the country’s sports sector.

He also expressed his happiness at winning in the first round of the Aquabike World Championship, which took place in Kuwait this week.

Al Mulla told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, about a tough period he encountered when his right hand was fractured and the risks he took while competing despite not being fully recovered, as well as how he had to depend on one hand.

He added that he was fully responsible for his decision to participate, noting that his club’s administration told him that his health was a priority.

Al Mulla also pointed out that the injury occurred during training for the inaugural round of the UAE Aquabike Championship that took place in Dubai.

"The bike fell on my hand as I was jumping in the air, and I had to recover," he said.

"When I arrived in Kuwait, I decided to against aggravating the injury and use my left hand instead, and then the pain decreased, which made me optimistic. But I was still careful, and I realised that the injury might deteriorate if I made any wrong moves," he added.

"I am so focussed on finishing well, that every time I compete I totally disconnect myself from the outside world so I can focus. After my participation, I earned 50 points to top the rankings," he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Kuwait Dubai Rashid From Top

Recent Stories

Ceremony for trophy display of PSL 2020 held at na ..

13 minutes ago

Suicide attack at Wahga border: ATC sentences to d ..

37 minutes ago

Many UAE women underestimate risk of heart disease ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Aerospace announces financial results for 20 ..

1 hour ago

At second brainstorming session for comprehensive ..

1 hour ago

Lootah CEO reveals top property trends to watch ou ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.