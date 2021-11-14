UrduPoint.com

Rashid Al Mulla Wins Freestyle In UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Aquabike Team has recorded a new success for Emirati sports, with Rashid Al Mulla winning the title in the "Freestyle" category in the final round of the World Aquabike Championship, which was held in Kuwait.

The championship, which ended yesterday evening, witnessed the participation of 52 bikers from 26 countries from throughout the world.

Al Mulla won the gold medal and the overall title, reaching 100 points in the overall standings of the competition.

The Emirati’s latest triumph came after Abu Dhabi team-mate Emma-Nellie had won the ladies title in the Parallel Slalom World Championship staged under floodlights on Friday evening.

Al Mulla’s title is one of the new achievements for the Emirati team this summer, especially after the Abu Dhabi Team won gold and the title in the Formula 2 World Championship, as well as gold and silver in the 12-hour Formula 2 World Championship, in addition to leading the current world championship standings.

Al Mulla expressed his joy at winning the trophy for the fourth consecutive season, stressing it is a great success and he is proud to have achieved it with the Abu Dhabi team.

"More hard work awaits us during the coming period in order to prepare us for the next season. Reaching the top is difficult, but staying on top is more difficult," he added.

Related Topics

World Sports Kuwait Abu Dhabi Rashid Gold Silver From Top

Recent Stories

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

1 hour ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

2 hours ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.