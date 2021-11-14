Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Aquabike Team has recorded a new success for Emirati sports, with Rashid Al Mulla winning the title in the "Freestyle" category in the final round of the World Aquabike Championship, which was held in Kuwait.

The championship, which ended yesterday evening, witnessed the participation of 52 bikers from 26 countries from throughout the world.

Al Mulla won the gold medal and the overall title, reaching 100 points in the overall standings of the competition.

The Emirati’s latest triumph came after Abu Dhabi team-mate Emma-Nellie had won the ladies title in the Parallel Slalom World Championship staged under floodlights on Friday evening.

Al Mulla’s title is one of the new achievements for the Emirati team this summer, especially after the Abu Dhabi Team won gold and the title in the Formula 2 World Championship, as well as gold and silver in the 12-hour Formula 2 World Championship, in addition to leading the current world championship standings.

Al Mulla expressed his joy at winning the trophy for the fourth consecutive season, stressing it is a great success and he is proud to have achieved it with the Abu Dhabi team.

"More hard work awaits us during the coming period in order to prepare us for the next season. Reaching the top is difficult, but staying on top is more difficult," he added.