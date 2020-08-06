Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with West Asia’s football federations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, today participated in the coordination meeting between the Federation Internationale de Football Association, FIFA, and West Asia’s football federations via video conference.

The meeting was held in the presence of Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, and presidents of the relevant countries’ federations.

Al Nuaimi thanked FIFA and AFC for their contributions in the past at the International Sports Conference and the UAEFA Retreat held by UAEFA last month via video conferencing.

He highlighted the fact that this meeting would be a valuable addition to address the post-COVID-19 period. He stressed the importance of cooperation among national football associations, as the decisions and procedures taken by FIFA were discussed while West Asia’s football federations presented the applied procedures, health and sports developments in their countries and discussed ideas that could improve the current football scenario.

Al Nuaimi presented several key processes undertaken by the UAEFA recently, including precautionary and preventive measures, and initiatives that helped in the continuity of activities safely.