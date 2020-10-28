Rashid Al Nuaimi wishes good health to FIFA President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, has wished good health to Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association, FIFA, who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The governing body of world soccer said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and "has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days."

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed "to take the necessary steps," FIFA said.

This was stated during a phone call made by Sheikh Rashid to the FIFA President, in which he wished him good health and wellbeing, affirming his confidence in the FIFA President's ability to overcome the virus and return to lead the helm of world football.

Sheikh Rashid praised the efforts made by Infantino and his team in developing football that returns to its nature gradually and according to precautionary measures that ensure the safety of all its members, thanks to the positive decisions taken by FIFA and its full and continuous coordination with the member national federations, and to provide them with all support to rotate the wheel of the championships again.