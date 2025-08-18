Open Menu

Rashid Al Shamsi Raises UAE Flag Atop Europe's Highest Peak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) - Emirati adventurer Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi has raised the UAE flag atop Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak at 5,642 metres above sea level, following a challenging journey through snowstorms and strong winds in Russia’s Caucasus mountain range.

Al Shamsi achieved this feat despite freezing temperatures and rugged terrain, demonstrating exceptional endurance and determination.

Following the raising of the UAE flag, Al Shamsi said, “I dedicate this accomplishment to my country, the UAE, and to everyone who believes that willpower makes the impossible possible.

” He added that the ascent was not only about reaching a geographic peak, but also about achieving the peak of determination and resolve.

Mount Elbrus, one of the renowned Seven Summits, is recognised as one of the world’s most demanding climbs due to its geographical and climatic challenges. Al Shamsi’s achievement marks a milestone in Emirati adventure and sends an inspiring message reflecting the spirit of UAE youth and their ability to represent their nation on the world’s highest peaks.

