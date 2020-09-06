Rashid and Latifa schools establishment BoDs visit both Dubai schools to ensure COVID-19 safety precautions

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls welcomed the members of their board of Directors who visited the schools as part of inspections to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety measures that have been issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA.

There are more than 15 specific guidelines that the schools adhere to that play an integral role in keeping the entire student body, faculty, management and staff safe. The schools must ensure that all staff members have undergone COVID-PCR testing; students must complete the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, travel and Health Declaration; thermal scanning should be implemented at all entrances to the school; and the schools must contain dedicated isolation areas for those presenting coronavirus symptoms.

The visit to Rashid School for Boys was led Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, the Chairman of the Board, accompanied by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications; Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation; and Saeed Bin Ghubash, Secretary to the Board.

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi emphasised that the Board of Directors considers the health and safety of students, teachers and employees a top priority, while also ensuring the provision of superior education in accordance with the highest standards, in order to raise a healthy generation capable of achieving leadership skills and excellence. He added, "From this standpoint, we were keen on inspecting all departments of the school and its facilities to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have witnessed a high level of commitment and responsibility from everyone involved to provide a safe and healthy learning environment.

We rely a lot on the members of our community and their awareness regarding the importance of compliance with the established measures and acting responsibly to ensure public health and safety, especially in the schools attended by our children. Thanks to this commitment, we have absolute faith in our ability to overcome this crisis successfully."

Latifa School for Girls welcomed members of BoD led by Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment and accompanied by Huda Al Hashimi, Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation - UAE Government; and Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors - RTA.

"Ensuring the health of students at school during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a top priority for the UAE, with authorities across the country taking all precautions necessary to protect students and ensure their safety at this time. Our visit to Latifa School today was undertaken to review the policies and procedures that have been put in place for the safety of the students as well as ensuring that the students are able to enjoy a positive academic environment. During the visit, we were able to evaluate the various Covid-19 protocols and measures that have been enacted within the school while maintaining the optimal functioning of its educational programme" remarked Mariam Al Mheiri.

At the end of the visit, the members of the Board of Directors thanked and praised the teaching and administrative staff for their great efforts in taking all precautionary and preventive measures and meeting all health and safety requirements for students, in accordance with the best practices and standards followed.