(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) AJMAN, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosted a panel discussion titled "Media and Future-Making: Between Influence and Responsibility." The session was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council.

The session was moderated by journalist Ahmed Al Yammahi, with participation from a number of experts and media specialists. The discussion was rich with insights into the future of media in the UAE.

The session covered several crucial topics concerning the media sector, including: the role of national media in supporting Emirati values and aspirations; the impact of media initiatives on elevating the country’s reputation and strengthening its international relations; the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the media sector and strategies to counter misinformation.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, referenced the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, regarding youth empowerment and preparing them for the future. He emphasised that young people are the ambassadors of their country, and their success is crucial to shaping the future.

Sheikh Rashid commended the National Media Office for its significant achievements in both domestic and international media under the guidance of the country's leadership. He stressed that media is not just a source of news but a powerful force shaping national aspirations and serving as a key enabler of societal ambitions.

Furthermore, he highlighted the UAE’s substantial investment in modern media technologies and urged optimal use of social media platforms for the country’s benefit. He also emphasised that the UAE has established world-class infrastructure to attract global investors, pointing to the importance of reliable statistics, feasibility studies, and sustainable development plans for Federal entities.

Ohood Al Roumi praised the Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council for its transparent discussion of important topics, noting that media plays a strategic role in shaping the future and a nation's global reputation.

Abdulla Al Hamed reaffirmed that the UAE's leadership prioritises the development of an advanced media sector. Over the past five decades, the UAE has witnessed remarkable growth across all sectors, with the media industry evolving alongside these advancements.

He also discussed the BRIDGE Summit, a global initiative launched in Washington, D.C., that will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2025. This initiative aims to forecast the future of media, drive transformation in the sector, and enhance its economic contribution by creating a dynamic and innovative media ecosystem that supports responsible journalism in the digital age.

He emphasised that 2026 will be a pivotal year for reaping the benefits of national media initiatives launched in 2025.

He pointed out that media landscapes worldwide are rapidly evolving, requiring adaptation to new technologies to enhance the competitiveness and credibility of national media. He emphasised the importance of media in strengthening the UAE’s global reputation, as established by the founding fathers and further reinforced by the visionary leadership of today.

He also acknowledged the critical role of digital media and modern technologies in shaping media regulations, raising public awareness, and combating misinformation. Furthermore, he underlined media's role as an economic sector and explored strategies for boosting the UAE’s presence on the global media map by producing impactful and responsible content that reflects Emirati identity.

Over 5 billion people will be using social media in 2024, with an annual increase of 266 million users.

AI is expected to drive global media and entertainment revenues from $80 billion to $130 billion annually.

Advertisers spent approximately $720 billion in 2023, with projections surpassing $1 trillion by 2025.

The session concluded with critical recommendations, emphasising: the need for media professionals to keep pace with technological advancements; the adoption of ethical and professional standards to ensure the dissemination of credible content; and raising awareness of the importance of relying on official and trustworthy sources to shape positive public opinion and achieve sustainable development.

