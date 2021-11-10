Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), today received Sheikh Salem bin Saeed Al Wahaibi, President of the Omani Football Association, now visiting the UAE to attend his country’s match against China on Thursday, as part of Group 2 of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the technical and administrative cooperation between the two associations, as well as the hosting of training camps for their national teams and friendly matches.

They also discussed issues related to Asian and Gulf footballing events to be organised over the coming period.

Al Wahaibi congratulated Sheikh Rashid for hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in 2022, and lauding the role of UAEFA in hosting football events and training camps for teams from various countries.