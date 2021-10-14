UrduPoint.com

Rashid Bin Humaid Reiterates Confidence In UAE National Football Team Players

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:45 PM

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), reiterated his confidence in the players of the UAE National Football Team, lauding their efforts during training camps and matches and their devotion and dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of Emirati football fans.

Sheikh Rashid denounced the criticism faced by the players, who have achieved successes for Emirati football, noting their losses in some matches are not an excuse for people to criticise them in a way that contradicts the values of the Emirati community.

He also called on the public to commit to constructive criticism and not discourage the players.

Sheikh Rashid said a committee is preparing all national sports teams to participate in all competitions, noting UAEFA has established a strategy that considers many factors, including enhancing the image of teams, which takes time and patience.

The association’s board is keen to support all national teams, most notably the first team, he added while thanking the members of the public who support the national team and lift the morale of its players.

Related Topics

Football Sports UAE Rashid All

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

27 minutes ago
 US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Crimi ..

US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt - Congressman

5 minutes ago
 UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for ..

UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for third time in its history

1 hour ago
 China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan, his g ..

China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan, his govt for active efforts on bila ..

5 minutes ago
 Ailing Czech leader summons new parliament for Nov ..

Ailing Czech leader summons new parliament for Nov 8

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.