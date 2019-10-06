UrduPoint.com
Rashid Centre For People Of Determination Unveils Latest Communications Platform At GITEX 2019

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils latest communications platform at GITEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) At a special ceremony at GITEX Technology Week 2019, Mariam Othman, Chief Executive Officer, Rashid Centre for People of Determination, launched the foundation’s ground-breaking communications and collaboration platform for special needs institutions, co-developed with Avaya.

The solution helps streamline communications between staff, students and parents, thereby elevating learning experiences, enhancing student safety, and simplifying administration.

"It has been our vision to use technology to elevate the quality of education and care that we provide to this inspiring segment of society. We thank Avaya who have partnered with us to design a truly unique solution that makes our vision a reality," said Mrs. Othman.

The new platform helps make remote learning and virtual classrooms a reality and helps to enable seamless high-quality video collaboration between staff and parents ─ all while reducing the institution’s communications-related operational expenses.

With inbuilt fleet management, the system can efficiently track school buses in real-time, giving parents peace of mind while their children are being transported to and from the Centre.

Appealing to the technology industry to make ‘accessibility for all’ a guiding principle in solution design, Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International said, "Communication is at the core of the human experience and we believe it should be a fundamental right for any individual, irrespective of their abilities. Our work can only be considered as true progress when it delivers equality of experience for all. While Avaya remains firmly committed to championing this cause, it is my sincere hope that our industry peers will also rise to the challenge and embrace accessibility by design, so every innovation can have the potential to benefit all segments of society."

