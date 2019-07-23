UrduPoint.com
Rashid Hospital Ranks Among Top 10 Health Facilities In Orthopedic And Trauma Surgery Services

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Rashid Hospital was ranked among the top 10 health facilities in the middle East, Europe and North Africa in providing specialized orthopedic and trauma surgery services according to a report by Johnson and Johnson.

Rashid Hospital received this recognition due to the number of successful surgeries it conducted, which totals to 6,000 bone and fracture surgeries annually as well as the quality of its services, which resulted in the international accreditation of Rashid Hospital’s Orthopedic and Trauma Department as an approved training centre for doctors coming from all over the world.

Dr Fahad Baslaib, CEO of Rashid Hospital, expressed his pride in achieving this international accreditation, which reflects the hospital’s notable advancements in providing specialized services. He stressed the importance of receiving this international accreditation, which enhances the competitiveness of Dubai's healthcare system and places it on the global map as an ideal destination for patients seeking quality treatment.

Dr Basalib stressed that this is a testimony to the authority efforts in developing its health facilities to be at par with international health facilities in terms of infrastructure, specialized physicians, smart technologies and adoption of international practices.

Dr Bilal Al Yafawi, Head of Orthopaedics and Trauma Department at Rashid Hospital, said that achieving this international recognition is an incentive to the department and the hospital as a whole to continue on excelling and providing quality services that are at par with international standards.

He added that the hospital received this recognition after evaluators from the company visited the department and saw firsthand the quality services provided and the number of successful surgeries conducted including rare and complicated surgeries.

He added that the Orthopedic and Trauma Department at Rashid hospital is considered the biggest of its kind in the UAE as it is home to 50 specialists and consultants and its equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

