Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), recently presided over the 112th meeting of the IUCN Council in Antigua, Guatemala.

The meeting, which commenced on 28th January, and ran through 31st January, serves as a pivotal moment for the organisation.

Delegates are assessing the progress achieved in 2024 while charting the path for 2025 and beyond.

A central focus of the discussions was the IUCN’s 20-year strategic vision, which will be formally voted upon at the IUCN 2025 World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Titled Unite for Nature: On the Path to 2045, the document outlines the organisation's long-term goals and includes a financial strategy to implement its priorities. This vision has already undergone rigorous review through online consultations and IUCN Regional Conservation Forums held last year.

“This is a significant step forward for IUCN,” said Razan Al Mubarak. “I am keenly focused on getting this 20-year strategy over the line. There is real global momentum now centred on nature, which is vital for planetary health and plays a central role in addressing climate change. This strategy builds on the invaluable input from our members. Their dedication and expertise have been instrumental in shaping it. Together, we demonstrate the collective commitment needed to ensure IUCN remains the leading voice for nature and continues to drive meaningful global impact.

Delegates also reviewed the draft IUCN Programme of Work for 2026-2029, which is slated for Council endorsement in May 2025. Additionally, the Council finalised preparations for the World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi. This landmark event, held every four years, will convene over 15,000 participants, including leading conservation experts, public officials, indigenous peoples, academics, and private sector representatives.

On Friday, 31st January, Razan Al Mubarak and members of the IUCN Council visited the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala in Guatemala City.

During the visit, the country’s Environmental Legislative Agenda was presented, and lawmakers voted on the establishment of a 7,000-hectare marine protected area aimed at preserving Guatemala’s most diverse coral reefs. She provided remarks at the event.

Later that day, an IUCN delegation was welcomed at the National Palace of Guatemala for a ceremony hosted by Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo and Patricia Orantes, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources.

The meeting featured a presentation of Guatemala’s strategic environmental plan and a discussion of the project portfolio to be implemented with the IUCN over the next five years.
In recognition of her leadership in nature conservation, Razan Al Mubarak was presented with the Keys to Antigua during a ceremony hosted by Ricardo Quiñónez, Mayor of Antigua.

