Razan Al Mubarak highlights women’s leadership role in climate action

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Razan Al Mubarak, COP28 UAE UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, reviewed her journey as an inspiring model for Emirati women and their leadership role in the field of climate action, nature conservation and environmental protection, which advances their efforts to stimulate climate action to save the planet.

This came during a discussion session held in the Women's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai within the new program launched by the city titled "In Conversation With”, which will continue during 2023 to constitute a leading global platform for meaningful dialogue on global issues, especially climate action from women’s perspective.

Al Mubarak said that the UAE’s wise leadership recognised early on the importance of empowering women as one of the main pillars of the advancement and progress of the country, noting that this wise vision provided her with the opportunity to assume many leadership and important positions in the environmental and climate field and bring about positive change within the country and at the global level.

She further highlighted her role and priorities as a Climate Pioneer, especially the important international initiatives related to climate action, including "Climate Neutrality", the COP27 Presidency’s Climate Adaptation Agenda, among other initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The Climate Pioneer at COP28 added that the issues of climate change and the loss of nature have a strong correlation which necessitates the need to accelerate projects that contribute to protecting, restoring and managing natural ecosystems such as mangroves, as well as empowering women and enhancing their role in leading meaningful change to support climate action.