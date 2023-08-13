Open Menu

RB Leipzig Beats Bayern Munich 3-0, Wins First-ever German Super Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 02:15 AM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) RB Leipzig won the DFL-Supercup for the first time in its history by defeating Bayern Munich 3-0 today, Saturday, thanks to a hat-trick by the Spanish footballer Dani Olmo.

Bayern entered today's match as holders of the Bundesliga title, while Leipzig played the German Super Cup today as holders of the DFB-Pokal.

The two teams met today in the DFL-Supercup for the second season in a row, after Bayern Munich won the title last season 5-3.

Leipzig ended the first half of the match with two goals scored by Olmo in the 3rd and 44th minutes. In the second half, Olmo completed his hat-trick with Leipzig's third goal in the 68th minute from a penalty kick.

