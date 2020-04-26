Reach Campaign launches 'Ramadan Challenge' to help end river blindness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Reach Campaign announced on Sunday the launch of its 'Ramadan Challenge', inspiring the UAE community to take part in raising attention and funds to save one million people from river blindness during the holy month.

The Reach Campaign, a first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative to end the neglected tropical disease, NTD, river blindness, launched earlier this year in the UAE.

Over 200 million people worldwide require treatment for this disease, one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. If left untreated, the disease causes irreversible blindness, disproportionately affecting the world’s most vulnerable people, and trapping their families in cycles of poverty.

Launched in February in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, the Reach Campaign theme, 'Give 2, Save 2', highlights that just AED2.00 can provide the medicine and treatment to protect one person from river blindness.

The Ramadan Challenge will activate with the support of existing partners, as well as upcoming key media partnerships and a roster of high-profile public figures.

The month-long campaign follows a simple three-step challenge: the community is encouraged to donate by texting GIVE to 2424 or online at reachtheend.org, posting a selfie holding a ‘V for victory over river blindness’ sign over their eyes, and finally challenging friends and family by tagging them across social media platforms. Community members are encouraged to use their creativity across platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Commenting on the Ramadan Challenge, Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Reach Campaign, said, "We are inspired by our leaders who always believed that global health issues are important for all, as the current COVID-19 situation has demonstrated.

"Never before has it been so clear that global health is an issue that affects every person, and we must continue the fight against diseases that affect the world’s most vulnerable populations, such as river blindness. During the holy month of Ramadan, we hope that we can inspire our community to take part in our campaign from the comfort of their own homes and help us bring a brighter future to millions of people."

Proceeds from the campaign will go to the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, RLMF, which delivers prevention and treatment across seven countries in Africa and the middle East through the End Fund.

RLMF is a ten-year, US$100 million initiative launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and several supporters.

In February 2020 the Campaign launched across the UAE with the theme "Give 2, Save 2". The theme was inspired by the power of a small act – just 2 AED can provide the medicine and treatment to protect one person from river blindness, lymphatic filariasis and several other co-endemic diseases for the entire year.