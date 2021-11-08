ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The Reach Campaign has revealed that halfway through its ‘50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives’ fundraising drive, which was launched with the aim of eliminating two neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, has already raised enough funds to transform the lives of three million people.

As part of the campaign, a number of leading companies and organisations across the UAE have joined forces in an effort to raise money and awareness of the campaign during the 50-day countdown to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, through an array of activations, promotions and events.

The list of partners and participating brands includes founding partners Lulu Group International, which is running a special multi-brand fundraising promotion across all its UAE stores; ADNOC, which has created opportunities with their rewards application as well as an internal employee campaign to raise funds; and Etihad Airways which will give customers the opportunity to support the campaign through their guest miles donations. Marketing partners include ADCB, which will be driving microdonations through its ATM network, with Rivoli Group’s Watches & Vision Care divisions supporting through special initiatives across their stores UAE.

Other partners that have committed to the campaign include Dubai Cares, one of the campaign’s strategic partners, which has pledged to donate AED50,000 to Reach. The organisation is inviting members of the public to contribute to the life-changing initiative by visiting its fundraising platform, which will accept donations for the next 25 days. ADSC which will contribute through donating a percentage from each runner’s entry fee to the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and 11 independent coffee shops, including BRDG, DRVN, Dialogue, H’s Coffee, Kava and Chai, Morsel, Notes, Pentagon, Shot, Coffee Architecture, and Ten11 will continue their instore promotions until the end of the campaign.

All proceeds from the 50-day campaign will benefit the Reaching the Last Mile Fund (RLMF), which offers a proof of concept for the elimination of the two diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Providing real impact, the money has helped more than 800 million people across seven countries to date, including people like Kasech Fantu, who lives in Sankora, Ethiopia with her two children and suffers from an advanced stage of lymphatic filariasis (LF) that causes severe mobility issues. There are times when her legs are too swollen and painful, so she stays at home in bed. This limits her earning potential and worsens a vicious cycle of poverty.

Helping those affected by NTDs like Kasech, RLMF is a 10-year, US$100 million initiative launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with support from several organisations including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and The ELMA Philanthropies. The Fund is hosted by the END Fund – the leading philanthropic vehicle dedicated to ending NTDs.

RLMF delivers preventative treatment for NTDs and focuses on ways to accelerate progress towards elimination – from investing in disease mapping efforts, to supporting advanced lab facilities and cross-border collaborations. The 50-day campaign aims to raise funds to support these activities and ultimately help protect at least five million people from river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.

Tala Al Ramahi, Acting Managing Director for The Reach Campaign, said, "We are humbled by the level of support this vital initiative has received from various platforms across our community. Our partners and participating brands have demonstrated once again the true values that have guided our Nation in extending a hand to people in need, whether they are our next door neighbours or further afield."