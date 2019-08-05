UrduPoint.com
Reading Exhibition For Children To Be Held In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be hosting a reading exhibition for children from 7th - 24th August, to encourage a love of reading amongst children and the general public.

Kalima, an initiative of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has collaborated with Al Khalidiyah Mall, to organise the ‘Kalima Encourages Reading’.

Kalima and Esdarat, DCT Abu Dhabi’s translation and publishing initiatives, will be showcasing more than 400 children’s and young adult books, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on purchases.

Kalima’s participation aims to support its work to encourage an interest in the art of Arabic translation, and to improve Arabic reading skills both locally and regionally.

The exhibition will be held in conjunction with several activities and attractions aimed at motivating children to read, including games and competitions with prizes for winners, as well as workshops.

