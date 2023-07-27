Open Menu

Real Estate In Ajman Valued At AED4.6 Billion In H1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H1 2023

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) According to the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, 786 properties in the emirate were valued at AED4.6 billion in the first half of 2023.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, said that the properties included commercial, residential, industrial and agricultural properties, with commercial ones having the highest valuation of AED2.

7 billion, followed by industrial properties at AED1.2 billion.

The department’s bi-annual real estate report included personal valuation transactions and valuations related to courts, institutions and long-term golden residency valuations for investors, totalling 574 transactions with a combined value of AED1.9 billion.

