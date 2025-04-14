Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastructure during first day of IPS

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The first day of IPS 2025 kicked off with high-level panel discussions and presentations highlighting the latest trends in the global real estate sector, from integrating sustainability and modern technologies to emphasizing on innovative solutions such as fractional investment platforms.

The event featured a selection of real estate leaders and experts from around the world, who discussed the challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of urban infrastructure and ways to develop more flexible and inclusive investment models in a rapidly changing global environment.

The event began with a session titled "A Roadmap for the Future of the Real Estate Sector and Urban Transformation in Dubai." Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Chairman of the IPS Organising Committee, participated in the session.

Al Marri emphasised that Dubai's real estate market is making steady progress toward achieving the goals of the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, launched in October 2024, with strong indicators confirming its growth and stability. He highlighted the exceptional performance of Dubai's real estate sector in 2024, recording transactions worth AED 761 billion in 2024, a 36% increase compared to 2023. He also reviewed the most prominent initiatives launched by DLD to achieve the goals of the 2033 strategy, which will include 30 initiatives, including the Smart Rental Index, the REES initiative, and real estate coding.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, also participated, saying: "IPS is a strategic platform that directly aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, through its effective contribution to creating an integrated investment environment that enhances transparency, supports innovation, and achieves a balance between supply and demand.

We annually work to attract the most prominent local and international developers, government agencies, and investors from around the world. This year, the exhibition brings together more than 300 elite local and international real estate developers."

Al Shezawi added: "IPS contributes to achieving the pillars of the 2033 Strategy by enabling direct communication between all parties in the real estate ecosystem and providing spaces for discussion and knowledge exchange through conferences and dialogue sessions that keep pace with the latest global trends, including the main conference, the Institutional Investors Conference, and the IPS Women Conference. We are proud to have IPS as an effective partner in implementing this ambitious vision, and we will continue to work to ensure that the exhibition serves as a practical tool for driving real estate development and achieving sustainable growth in line with Dubai's ambitions for 2033 and beyond."

The first day featured several presentations, including the Deed platform, which offers an innovative solution aimed at creating new revenue streams and streamlining investment opportunities. In light of the increasing challenges facing real estate brokers, such as high lead generation costs, low conversion rates, and intense market competition, the platform focuses on enabling brokers to deliver added value to their clients through a flexible and efficient investment model.

Deed is a fractional real estate investment platform licensed by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It allows investors to own shares in luxury properties in Dubai, starting from as little as AED 500. The platform removes traditional barriers that typically prevent individuals from entering the real estate market, such as high purchase costs, complex mortgage financing, and the hassle of managing real estate assets.

