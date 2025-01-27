Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The number of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman during 2024 reached 15,125 real estate transactions with a total value exceeding AED20.5 billion, reflecting a remarkable growth of 21% compared to 2023.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, stated that the exceptional performance of the real estate market over the past year is evidence of the sector’s strength and a positive indicator that enhances Ajman’s position as a premier investment destination and promises a bright future for the emirate’s economy.

He emphasised that the recorded figures reflect the visions of the wise leadership and their efforts to enhance the reputation of Ajman’s real estate market, which is considered one of the most competitive markets in the world, offering promising opportunities and a comprehensive and attractive investment experience that meets the ambitions and aspirations of investors from all segments.

Al Nuaimi explained that the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation aims to build a promising real estate future that supports economic growth in the Emirate of Ajman, enhances investor confidence, and provides them with an ideal investment environment and a modern, integrated lifestyle.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, confirmed that the emirate’s real estate market maintained its upward performance and positive figures according to the numbers and statistics shown by the Ajman Real Estate Index.

He pointed out that 2024 witnessed the registration of 11,880 trading operations with a total value exceeding AED14.37 billion, reflecting a growth of 40% compared to 2023. He clarified that the “Al Jurf 1” area witnessed the highest sale value of AED300 million, while the highest mortgage value of AED155 million was recorded in the “Al Amera” area.

Al Muhairi stated that the increased activity of the real estate market was expected, considering the rise in investment volume due to supportive incentives and exceptional facilities provided by the Emirate of Ajman to investors, making the real estate sector one of the fastest-growing sectors and a key pillar of the local economy as it is a major contributor to the activity of other vital sectors.

He explained that the “Eastern” sector topped the list of the most traded sectors, ahead of both the “Southern” and “Northern” sectors, with the “Hay Al Helio 2” at the top of the most traded neighborhoods list, followed by “Al Yasmin” and “Al Zahia.”