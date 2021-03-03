Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 million in February

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman amounted to AED793 million in February, according to the monthly report issued by the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation.

The report noted the stable performance of the emirate's property market.

The month witnessed the registration of 454 real estate transactions during February with the Eastern Sector topping the list of most traded areas at AED394 million. The highest sale of land in value were recorded at Nuaimia 2 at AED9.5 million.

Moreover, the monthly real estate report revealed that 394 mortgage transactions were registered, the highest of which was estimated at AED80 million for the land in Rumaila 2.