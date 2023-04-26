Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023



AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) The value of real estate transactions in Ajman in the first quarter of 2023 totalled AED3.4 billion.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, said that the number of real estate transactions in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 2,630, a 6.25 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The quarterly report on real estate transactions in the emirate registered 555 mortgage applications worth AED761 million during the reporting period, Al Muhairi added, noting that Ajman’s real estate sector has maintained its positive level of development, aided by diverse local investment opportunities.



On a sequential basis, local real estate transactions totalled AED1.4 billion, a rise of 34 percent compared to January, which is attributable to the direct impact of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition that saw the signing of 75 real estate deals worth AED44.2billion, he said in conclusion.

