Real Estate Transactions In Five UAE Emirates Reach AED239 Billion In Q1
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Real estate transactions across five emirates in the UAE surged to over AED239 billion in the first quarter of 2025, underpinned by investor confidence, flexible regulations, and expanding project pipelines, official data showed.
More than 94,719 sales, purchase, and mortgage deals were recorded from January through March in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, marking a robust start to the year for the UAE’s property sector.
Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties, said the UAE’s real estate boom is fuelled by the country’s broader economic and cultural progress, making it one of the world’s most attractive destinations for living, working, and investing.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he said that Aldar reported AED8.9 billion in Q1 sales, a 42 percent year-on-year increase, with portfolio occupancy rates exceeding 95 percent by the end of the quarter.
Abu Dhabi posted AED25.3 billion in total real estate transactions, up 34.5 percent from Q1 2024. This included 3,819 sale deals worth AED15.51 billion—up 26.7 percent—and 3,077 mortgage transactions totalling AED9.8 billion, a 49 percent increase, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.
Dubai accounted for the largest share, with AED193 billion in real estate transactions, resulting from 58,039 transactions, a growth of 16.2 percent in value and 31.5 percent compared to 2024.
The Dubai Land Department reported AED142 billion in sales from 45,077 deals, marking a 30 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. Mortgages reached AED41 billion from 10,949 transactions, up 27 percent in volume. The remainder came from grants and exchanges.
Sharjah recorded AED13.2 billion in property transactions from 24,597 deals, up 31.9 percent year-on-year, data from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed.
Ajman registered AED5.55 billion in total transactions, reflecting a 29 percent increase. Of this, AED3.69 billion came from 3,132 2 sales and purchase transactions, and AED905 million from 498 mortgage transactions, with the remainder comprising grants and property exchanges.
In Ras Al Khaimah, residential off-plan sales exceeded AED2.4 billion from more than 1,300 transactions, according to a report by CBRE, highlighting continued demand in the northern emirate’s housing market.
