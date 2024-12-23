Real Estate Valuation In Ajman Totals AED598 Million In November 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:33 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman announced that 173 real estate valuation transactions were recorded in November, totalling AED598 million and marking a significant increase of 88 percent compared to the same period last year.
Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Directo-General of the Department, emphasised that the valuations covered commercial, residential, and industrial properties.
He said that residential properties accounted for the largest share, with a total value of AED300.
6 million, surpassing commercial properties valued at over AED204 million, while industrial properties ranked third, with a total valuation of AED82.5 million.
He also explained that the November real estate valuation report included personal valuation transactions, valuations for courts and institutions, as well as evaluations for long-term Golden Visas for investors. The latter accounted for 156 transactions, with a total value exceeding AED494 million.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage ini ..1 minute ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Symposium1 minute ago
-
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards2 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament2 minutes ago
-
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 20242 minutes ago
-
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%2 minutes ago
-
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation and Foreign Permanent ..2 minutes ago
-
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector2 minutes ago
-
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 20253 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relations3 minutes ago