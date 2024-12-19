Real Madrid Beat Pachuca To Win Intercontinental Cup
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 01:00 AM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Real Madrid are the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™ champions after beating Pachuca 3-0 in Wednesday’s final.
Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr were on target at Carlo Ancelotti’s side at Lusail Stadium here.
"I am very happy. It was a match that in the middle of the season could have caused problems and instead we deservedly won it.," said Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human
13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accessio ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup2 minutes ago
-
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal17 minutes ago
-
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points17 minutes ago
-
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points32 minutes ago
-
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone in CBUAE's success jo ..32 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception47 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department1 hour ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre1 hour ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne1 hour ago
-
UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup2 hours ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admissions for class of 20252 hours ago
-
Noor Dubai expands humanitarian health campaigns in Philippines2 hours ago