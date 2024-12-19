Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Real Madrid are the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™ champions after beating Pachuca 3-0 in Wednesday’s final.

Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr were on target at Carlo Ancelotti’s side at Lusail Stadium here.

"I am very happy. It was a match that in the middle of the season could have caused problems and instead we deservedly won it.," said Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach.