Real Madrid Regain LaLiga Lead
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 12:45 AM
MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Real Madrid climbed back to the top of LaLiga after a 4-1 win against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in the 20th round of the competition.
With the victory, Real Madrid points tally rises to 46, while Las Palmas remained in the 14th spot with 22 points.
The round also witnessed Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, and Getafe's 1-1 draw with Barcelona.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme
Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council
Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices
ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony
UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 10 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead1 minute ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders1 minute ago
-
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’2 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge3 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme4 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council4 hours ago
-
Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices4 hours ago
-
ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project4 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony4 hours ago
-
UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 100 government officia ..5 hours ago