Open Menu

Real Madrid Regain LaLiga Lead

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 12:45 AM

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Real Madrid climbed back to the top of LaLiga after a 4-1 win against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in the 20th round of the competition.

With the victory, Real Madrid points tally rises to 46, while Las Palmas remained in the 14th spot with 22 points.

The round also witnessed Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, and Getafe's 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

Related Topics

Santiago Bilbao Las Palmas Barcelona Top Real Madrid Celta

Recent Stories

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

1 minute ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

2 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

3 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

3 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Progr ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

4 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairma ..

Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council

4 hours ago
 Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s st ..

Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices

4 hours ago
 ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands ..

ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female grad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 20 ..

UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 10 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East