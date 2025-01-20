Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Real Madrid climbed back to the top of LaLiga after a 4-1 win against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in the 20th round of the competition.

With the victory, Real Madrid points tally rises to 46, while Las Palmas remained in the 14th spot with 22 points.

The round also witnessed Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, and Getafe's 1-1 draw with Barcelona.