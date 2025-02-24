Open Menu

Real Madrid Secure Victory Over Girona In La Liga

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 12:45 AM

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 victory over Girona today at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Round 25 of the Spanish La Liga.

With this result, Real Madrid raised their tally to 54 points, placing second in the standings on goal difference behind Barcelona, which holds the same points.

Girona remained in 12th place with 31 points.

The round also saw Athletic Bilbao defeating Real Valladolid 7-1, while Real Betis secured a 2-1 win over Getafe.

Related Topics

Santiago Valladolid Bilbao Barcelona Same Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

6 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..

6 minutes ago
 Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

21 minutes ago
 Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over ..

Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocc ..

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker

51 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

2 hours ago
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss str ..

UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

2 hours ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

3 hours ago
 Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomo ..

Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for ..

Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East