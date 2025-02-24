Real Madrid Secure Victory Over Girona In La Liga
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 12:45 AM
MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 victory over Girona today at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Round 25 of the Spanish La Liga.
With this result, Real Madrid raised their tally to 54 points, placing second in the standings on goal difference behind Barcelona, which holds the same points.
Girona remained in 12th place with 31 points.
The round also saw Athletic Bilbao defeating Real Valladolid 7-1, while Real Betis secured a 2-1 win over Getafe.
