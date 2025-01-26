Rebels Kill 13 Foreign Peacekeepers In DR Congo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KINSHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Thirteen soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been killed in clashes with rebels from the M23 group, BBC reported.
The South African military said nine of its soldiers died helping to push back a rebel advance on the city of Goma, in eastern DR Congo, while three Malawians and a Uruguayan were also killed.
