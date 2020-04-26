UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECALL: Ministry Of Community Development Issues Parents’ Guide To Prepare People Of Determination For Home Testing Programme

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

RECALL: Ministry of Community Development issues Parents’ Guide to prepare People of Determination for home testing programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Emirates news Agency (WAM) would like to recall its story slugged "Ministry of Community Development issues Parents’ Guide to prepare People of Determination for home testing programme" at the request of the source.

Related Topics

Guide

Recent Stories

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

18 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

360,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC&#039;s Ramadan fo ..

1 hour ago

PTI victory in 2018 elections manifestation of ma ..

1 hour ago

Kenya Extends Curfew, Movement Restrictions for 3 ..

1 hour ago

Two children drown in Phuleli canal , three others ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.