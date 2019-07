(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) WAM recalls earlier story headlined ' UAE to build three schools in Fiji ', as requested by the source.

