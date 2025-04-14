Open Menu

Reciprocal Tariffs Should Exclude Vulnerable Developing Countries: UNCTAD

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UNCTAD

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) amped up its calls that the poorest and most vulnerable economies be exempt from “reciprocal tariffs”.

In a new report released today, UNCTAD said that weaker and smaller economies, who already grappling with low growth and mounting uncertainty and whose activities have a negligible effect on trade deficits, should be exempt from new tariff hikes.

The UN trade body stressed that over the years, a rules-based global trading system has boosted international commerce and contributed to a gradual, steady decline in tariffs — a tax that countries levy on imported goods. In 2023, about two thirds of world trade occurred without tariffs.

In contrast, a sweeping spate of steeper tariffs recently introduced by major economies are raising concerns over escalating trade tensions and their impact on developing countries.

The report, titled “Escalating tariffs: The impact on small and vulnerable economies”, finds that in many cases, reciprocal tariffs risk devastating developing and least developed economies, without significantly reducing US trade deficits or increasing revenue collection.

Such tariffs, UNCTAD stated, currently on pause for 90 days, were calculated at rates to balance bilateral merchandise trade deficits between the United States and 57 of its trading partners, which range from 11 percent for Cameroon to 50 percent for Lesotho.

The 57 trading partners concerned – 11 of them least developed countries – contribute minimally to US trade deficits, UN Trade and Development notes.

28 out of these 57 trading partners each account for less than 0.1 percent of the deficits yet could still be subject to reciprocal tariffs.

Related Topics

World United Nations United States Cameroon Lesotho Commerce From

Recent Stories

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable devel ..

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UNCTAD

3 minutes ago
 OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO W ..

OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

15 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

15 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

16 minutes ago
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

17 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East