Record 11,077 free screenings as PCR concludes 10th campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) With a record 11,077 free breast cancer screenings, the 10th edition of the Pink Caravan Ride, PCR, has concluded its 10-day trek across the seven emirates of the UAE, raising awareness on the importance of early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, its prevention and risk factors.

The announcement was made on Friday on the last leg of its ride in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The 10th annual breast cancer awareness initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, a UAE-based non-profit, had flagged off on February 26 in Sharjah under the slogan ‘Plenty is not enough’, and mapped 150+kms in the seven emirates accompanied by 150 equestrians, 350 doctors and medical professionals, and over 100 volunteers, aiming to deliver 10,000+ free screenings to citizens and residents of the UAE through more than 190 fixed, daily and mobile clinics.

The PCR’s Higher Steering Committee announced that 8,316 women and 2,761 men received free screenings during the 10-day ride. Of these, Emirati women numbered 731; and among them, 409 were less than 40 years of age while 322 were above 40. The number of resident women screened reached 7,585, of which 5,488 were less than 40 and 2,097 above 40 years.

During the 10-day awareness campaign, a total of 2,152 women were referred for mammograms. 345 got their tests done at PCR’s mobile clinics. A total of 639 ultrasound tests were carried out, amongst those 20 ultrasounds were for men.

The 2020 edition of the PCR campaign registered a record 2,761 men who stepped into its clinics for free screenings. Of these, 178 were Emiratis that included 109 under the age of 40 and 69 above 40 years. Resident men numbered 2,606, including 1,863 below the age of 40 and 743, who above 40 years.

The updated statistics were announced during the closing ceremony of PCR on Friday at Al Hudayriat Island, which saw the attendance of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Pink Caravan Special Envoy; Reem BinKaram, Head of Pink Caravan’s Higher Steering Committee; PCR equestrians and volunteers; officials and media representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: "We are here today to proudly celebrate the efforts of PCR in raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early and regular check-ups, and the collaboration and partnership with the communities to eradicate the disease."

"Today we celebrate 10-years of PCR’s continued support for patients. This resonates with the Emirati values of interdependence, compassion and solidarity which we inherited from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who emphasised that humanitarian and charitable work are indicators of a country’s advancement," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the wise leadership of the country are keen on instilling positive thinking, community work, and expanding the reach of medical treatment for all people in the country. "Every action of the leadership is geared towards providing individuals and families with a productive and decent living environment."

Thanking the PCR riders, committees, volunteers, individuals and entities supporting the campaign, he said: "Your work in PCR has contributed to making the fight against cancer a community goal. You are instilling in society the message that knowledge exchange, cooperation and community work are fundamental in the development journey of our country."

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, "I am honoured and grateful for the trust and the title ‘Special Envoy of the Pink Caravan’ bestowed on me by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, and to be part of PCR family."

"This title is a continuation of my work as Chairman of DGR. Our relationships with countries around the world are based on ethics and values which also lie at the core of PCR and the entities supporting it. It is also evident in the UAE community that rallies up to champion this cause," he added.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, BinKaram said: "In its 10th year, PCR has exceeded its goals for the annual campaign, and provided 11,077 free screenings across the seven emirates. This reflects the high awareness levels amongst our community about breast cancer and validates the prevention and education messages we advocate."

"It was heartening to see that the number of walk-ins by men into our clinics rose to over 2,761 - a significant increase from previous years, which indicates that our message that breast cancer can affect anyone, male or female, has been penetrating across communities in the UAE. We will continue our awareness journey until the last breast-cancer-illiterate is convinced that his health is part of the collective wellbeing of others and the community," she added.

The pink brigade completed the final leg of the 10th annual ride in Abu Dhabi mapping 14 kms in the UAE capital.

Throughout the 10-day trek, daily clinics were set up across the UAE offering free screenings to residents and citizens.

During the closing ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan also honoured the main sponsors as well as medical logistical sponsors of PCR 2020.