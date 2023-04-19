Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

UrduPoint.com

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) A record of 60,310 Muslims in Abu Dhabi gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on the 27th night of Ramadan to observe Laylat Al Qadr, a significant night in the Islamic faith.

This is the largest number of worshippers hosted by the grand mosque since its opening.

Laylat Al Qadr, or the Night of Destiny in English, is believed to be the night on which the first verse of the Holy Qur'an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Although the exact date of Laylat Al Qadr is unknown, it is believed to fall on one of the odd-numbered nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan.

At Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, the total number of worshipers on the same night reached about 23,552, of whom 2,402 prayed Al Isha and Tarawih, and 21,150 people performed the Tahajjud prayer.

The total number of worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the Emirate of Fujairah reached 5,239 worshipers, of whom 1,382 performed Al Isha and Tarawih, and 3,857 were in Tahajjud prayers.

In addition to the mosque's interior and external parking spaces in the eastern section next to the Wahat Al Karama, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center has allotted 6,579 parking places for worshippers, including 1,500 for women and 60 parking spots for people of determination.

