Record AED9.77 Billion In Contracts Signed Over Two Days At IDEX And NAVDEX 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council - the government authority responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement, and contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and security agencies - announced the signing of five deals worth a total of AED5.8 billion with local and international companies on the second day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025.
With these agreements, the total value of contracts signed during the first two days of the exhibitions has reached AED9.77 billion across 18 deals.
The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi, and Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri, the official spokespersons for Tawazun Council.
The press briefing detailed the council’s contracts for the Ministry of Defense at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and Tawazun Council.
Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri stated that the second day’s local deals amounted to three contracts worth AED5.57 billion. These included a contract with “Calidus Aerospace” to Procure HEDA Missile System (Phase 1) worth AED3.76 billion, a contract with “International Golden Group” for the procurement of ammunition worth AED492 million, and an agreement with “DTEC Industries Limited” to purchase 50 meter marine traffic boats worth AED1.
38 billion.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi announced that international contracts for the second day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 amounted to two deals worth AED213 million. These included an agreement with the French company “MBDA” to provide spare parts, maintenance, repairs, and technical support for naval equipment, valued at AED32 million. Additionally, a contract was signed with “Augusta Westland Aviation Services “of Italy to provide technical, engineering, and logistics support, along with aircraft spare parts, worth AED181 million.
Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi highlighted Tawazun Council’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between leading local and international defence companies. He pointed out that IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 serve as pivotal platforms for showcasing the latest technologies and innovations. Al Jaberi further remarked that these contracts play a key role in supporting the nation’s strategy to bolster its defence capabilities and expand its local manufacturing base—efforts that contribute to sustainable development and stimulate investment in advanced technologies.
