Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate developer participation at IPS 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) A number of real estate developers participating in the 21st edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2025) emphasised the importance of the event as a strategic platform to showcase real estate projects and explore growth opportunities in Dubai’s property market, which continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for investment and sustainable development, driven by strong demand and innovative initiatives.

Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Properties Group, revealed that sales exceeded US$1 billion during the first quarter of 2025, with a target of reaching US$3 billion by the end of the year. The Dubai market accounts for 35 percent of the company’s total sales in the UAE, which is more than US$1.2 billion.

Reportage is participating in the exhibition with several notable projects, including the "Verdana" project in Dubai Investments Park, "Rakan", "Reportage Hills", and "Barari", in addition to completed projects and two new towers. The company focuses on developing mid-range housing units at competitive prices while maintaining innovation.

Kamran Farooq, Chief Commercial Officer at Samana Developers — ranked as the seventh-largest real estate developer in Dubai last year — affirmed the company's commitment to keeping pace with the rapid momentum witnessed in Dubai’s real estate sector.

He noted that Samana is showcasing a new project inspired by the Maldives during its participation, highlighting the diversity of the buyer base, particularly from international markets, amidst challenges faced by some global economies — further enhancing Dubai's appeal as a stable investment destination.

Farooq expects the market to witness strong growth in 2025 and 2026, with continued demand for projects offering reasonably priced units and flexible payment plans. He also emphasized that healthy competition supports market balance, although caution is needed with some newly emerging companies.

In the context of innovation and sustainability, Marwa Nahlaoui, General Manager of Diamond Developers (a subsidiary of SEE Holding), unveiled the “Sustainable City 2.0” project, representing the next generation of smart, sustainable cities built on artificial intelligence to enhance infrastructure efficiency and quality of life in future communities.

She stated that the project comes ten years after launching the first Sustainable City in Dubai, noting that the success of previous experiences in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Oman helped build strong client trust, leading to early interest in “Sustainable City 2.0”.

Nahlaoui affirmed the company’s commitment to offering competitively priced units aligned with market rates, adding that the project reflects Diamond Developers’ vision to lead in smart and sustainable urban development.