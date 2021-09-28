Red Arrows to take to sky at Expo 2020 Dubai and over Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The Red Arrows, the world famous aerobatic display team, will represent the UK at Expo 2020 Dubai with their latest spectacular 20 minute display and flyby to celebrate the first week of the event with visitors.

At 4pm on 8th October, the Red Arrows will take flight and provide visitors to Expo from around the world a stunning display of their exceptional flying in their 57th season. They will inspire people of all ages and backgrounds with a display of astonishing precision and teamwork.

It is part of a wider visit to the UAE, to help celebrate the UAE’s 50th anniversary and to look forward to the next 50, which will also include a display at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche at 4.30pm on 5th October.

In Dubai, the performance will support the UK’s wider role at the Expo and highlight the exciting programme of events and exhibitions taking place at the UK Pavilion throughout the Expo itself. Before the display, engineers and pilots will support a STEM engagement event to showcase the mixture of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths that are involved in servicing the aircraft on the ground and flying them with such precision. Following the display, team pilots will also be appearing at the UK Pavilion to meet the public.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, Officer Commanding, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said, "Expo 2020 Dubai presents a perfect opportunity for the Red Arrows to join the UK’s participation at the event and help showcase Global Britain, to thousands of people, through our dynamic aerial display.

"At the heart of a Red Arrows show is innovation and precision, which mirrors the inspirational theme of the stunning UK Pavilion at Expo.

"Furthermore, the Red Arrows’ visit to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and through our collaboration with counterparts there, demonstrates the close ties we continue to enjoy with the UAE as important partners of the UK."

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, the Red Arrows’ Team Leader, who flies at the front of the nine-aircraft formation as Red 1, said, "Through our trademark combination of precision formations and exciting, agile flying, the Red Arrows’ displays in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be a wonderful, colourful chance for the team to help mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations and look forward to the next 50.

"This year we are displaying some of the biggest shapes in our inventory, including formations called Swan and the Big Vixen Roll with all nine jets just six feet apart, while rolling upside down.

"The Synchro Pair – Reds 6 and 7 – will perform the Boomerang, which is a brand-new manoeuvre for 2021 and is an arena-filling spectacle."

Laura Faulkner OBE, UK Commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "It’s amazing to be able to welcome the Red Arrows to Expo 2020 Dubai. They’ve thrilled audiences all over the world since 1965 and there’s no bigger event to appear at this year than Expo 2020 Dubai. We’re looking forward to an incredible display and it’s a great way to celebrate and highlight the UK Pavilion and our exciting programme of events."