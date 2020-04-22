Reem Al Falasi praises Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to establish ‘Fatima bint Mubarak Motherhood and Childhood Research Centre’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, said that the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to establish the "Fatima bint Mubarak Motherhood and Childhood Research Centre" is part of her significant efforts to keep pace in the field of family development.

In her statement, Al Falasi said that Sheikha Fatima is the national and international leader of women and humanitarian work, and her establishment of the centre, in cooperation with UAE University, UAEU, is the result of a year of work and preparations to support the empowerment of mothers and children.

The launch of the centre will be added to a long record of achievements by Sheikha Fatima, she added, noting that it will help solve the issue of a lack of research centres specialising in the area of motherhood and childhood, and will contribute to foreseeing the future, preparing for new challenges, and keeping pace with new systems and studies in this field.

She also stressed that the establishment of the centre is in line with the ambitious vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which are based on the social development of citizens and respecting their rights while pointing out that Sheikha Fatima monitors all family empowerment projects and is keen to reinforce the working development of women in the country, as well as establishing a unique organisational work in the Arab region Al Falasi stressed that the cooperation between the council and UAEU is based on their strong belief that national social development projects and programmes should be based on scientific research and documented data, adding that the country’s academic institutions, including UAEU, have the credibility to perform this mission.

The agreement between the council and university also supports the implementation of the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2021, and reinforces the strategies and plans currently being discussed by the council to keep pace with the efforts to prepare for the next 50 years, she said in conclusion.