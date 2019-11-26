UrduPoint.com
Reem Al Hashemy: Dubai Expo 2020 Is A UAE Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, stated that the UAE presents an outstanding development model with hosting Expo 2020 that is expected to attract 25 million visitors from around the world.

She said that Expo 2020 is the outcome of the joint efforts of the United Arab Emirates; it is Expo Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. It is Expo of the UAE. This came during the Annual Meetings of the UAE Government held in Abu Dhabi and chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

She added, "this is a great responsibility taken by the UAE under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to host unparalleled Expo which is the promise of each Emirati citizen and each Federal and local government entity.

It’s a shared responsibility towards our nation and the whole world."

Reem Al Hashemy said that the UAE notched up new world records when it received 116 votes to host Expo 2020. The UAE will receive 192 countries and seeks to hit a new record of attracting 25 million visits.

She affirmed that hosting Expo 2020 is a unique opportunity to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global hub for business and entrepreneurship and a platform for boosting the existing economic relationships in addition to building new relations in emerging markets.

The Annual Meetings of the UAE government is the largest and most comprehensive platform that brings together federal and local government entities to discuss the challenges facing the development process and discuss the priorities of government work in various sectors. With more than 500 national leaders from federal and local government entities, the Annual Meetings will review the various phases of development towards implementing the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as government action programmes to be implemented in the next 10 years.

