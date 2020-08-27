Reem Al Hashemy: Emirati women have made achievements in challenging times

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General for the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, said, "We are celebrating Emirati Women’s Day this year while foreseeing the next fifty years, to build bridges linking our past and present achievements and creating a brighter future for our country and the rest of the world."

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, she said that Emirati women have accomplished achievements during both times of challenges and prosperity, adding that this would not have happened without the significant efforts of the UAE’s leadership to empower women, as well as the solid foundations established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

She also expressed her appreciation for H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who offered Emirati women the greatest examples of giving and hard work.

"The road to these achievements was not easy, but with the support of the country’s leadership, Emirati women have managed to overcome their challenges, excel in all areas of work and reach the highest positions, until we were able to launch a probe to Mars and prepare to host the Expo 2020 Dubai for the first time in the middle East," Al Hashemy added.

"As we celebrate the year of preparing for the next fifty years, we are all proud of the leading role of Emirati women and their achievements over the past fifty years and we are looking forward to the future with full confidence and pride," she said in conclusion.