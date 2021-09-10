Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Action: A Commitment to Act Ahead of Crises

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 10th September 2021 (WAM) - The UAE is determined to continue its proactive approach of working to mitigate the impact of the disasters and crises on the affected people, said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Al Hashemy made the remarks while taking part in the High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Action: A Commitment to Act Ahead of Crises, convened by the United Kingdom, Germany and the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to enable a scale-up of anticipatory action and to galvanise a collective push to act ahead of crises, focussing on the potentially most affected areas.

Al Hashemy emphasised the importance of sharing approved early warning and alert notifications and the anticipatory preparations through unified efforts for planning and execution.

She said that the UAE will continue working with all partners to support the UK to include anticipatory action among the top agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), adding that it will on the agenda of COP28, which the UAE is bidding to host in 2023.

"The anticipatory action will feature high on the UAE agenda pertaining to climate, humanitarian and developmental works," she said.