UrduPoint.com

Reem Al Hashemy Participates In High-level Humanitarian Event On Anticipatory Action: A Commitment To Act Ahead Of Crises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Action: A Commitment to Act Ahead of Crises

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 10th September 2021 (WAM) - The UAE is determined to continue its proactive approach of working to mitigate the impact of the disasters and crises on the affected people, said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Al Hashemy made the remarks while taking part in the High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Action: A Commitment to Act Ahead of Crises, convened by the United Kingdom, Germany and the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to enable a scale-up of anticipatory action and to galvanise a collective push to act ahead of crises, focussing on the potentially most affected areas.

Al Hashemy emphasised the importance of sharing approved early warning and alert notifications and the anticipatory preparations through unified efforts for planning and execution.

She said that the UAE will continue working with all partners to support the UK to include anticipatory action among the top agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), adding that it will on the agenda of COP28, which the UAE is bidding to host in 2023.

"The anticipatory action will feature high on the UAE agenda pertaining to climate, humanitarian and developmental works," she said.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Germany Alert United Kingdom Colombian Peso September Event All Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 12th meeting of the High ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 12th meeting of the Higher Committee to oversee the na ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE announces 744 new COVID-19 cases, 961 recoveri ..

UAE announces 744 new COVID-19 cases, 961 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Duda Will Not Receive Merkel During Her Visit to W ..

Duda Will Not Receive Merkel During Her Visit to Warsaw on September 11 - German ..

14 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Commissioning: Timing Dep ..

Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Commissioning: Timing Depends on Formalities

14 minutes ago
 Kim Jong Un Honors Predecessors on 73rd Anniversar ..

Kim Jong Un Honors Predecessors on 73rd Anniversary of N. Korea's Founding - Sta ..

14 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy on Plans to Run for Second Term: I Would ..

Zelenskyy on Plans to Run for Second Term: I Would Rather Go on Vacation

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.