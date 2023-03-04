Reem Al Hashemy participates in Raisina Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, which was held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, along with a number of UAE ministers and officials.

The forum was opened with a speech by Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, as a guest of honour, and a speech by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

The participation of Reem Al Hashemy reflects the depth of the strategic relations that bind the UAE with the Republic of India.

She also held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event with foreign ministers from a number of participating countries.

During the session entitled "A Region of Opportunities: From the Mediterranean to the Arabian Sea," in her intervention, she focused on the UAE's approach to building more sustainable and effective partnerships with other countries and its vision to use technology, science, and innovation to enhance these partnerships, which aim to benefit humanity.

Al Hashemy referred to the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to focus on finding solutions and new innovations to address global challenges.

Participating in the dialogue were Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman; Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary for Consular, Passports, Visas and Overseas Indian Affairs in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.