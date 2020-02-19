Reem Al Hashemy receives FAA Director General

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 19th February 2020 (WAM) – Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, today welcomed Abdullah Ghobash, Director General of Financial Audit Authority, FAA, to the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

Ghobash toured the Al Wasl Plaza and the three Thematic Districts: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. During the tour, he was briefed about the Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, which will be one of the key attractions during The World’s Greatest Show.

He was briefed about Expo 2020’s plans for a sustainable legacy and a bright future for all, as well as its efforts to boost the region’s economy and create a positive impact worldwide.

Abdullah Ghobash said: "Expo 2020 is a successful investment for the future. The number of international participants in this World Expo underlines the status of the UAE as a unique and attractive destination, thanks to its spirit of tolerance, openness, hospitality and respect for other people.

"Expo 2020’s theme, ‘Connecting People, Creating the Future’ embodies all these aspects; it is an invitation for millions of people to work together and exchange ideas to meet the joint goals and celebrate human brilliance.

"The entire world knows that what is being created in Dubai is an exceptional event.

This is what the world expects from the UAE. We are well aware that the vision of our wise leadership is being turned into a reality by hosting such an exceptional World Expo, in the UAE, for the benefit of all humanity."

Reem Al Hashemy said: "We were honoured by the visit of Abdullah Ghobash, who was briefed on how Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a global catalyst for the exchange of experiences, ideas and knowledge between the nations of the world."

She added: "The first World Expo held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 will be a valuable opportunity to showcase our heritage, values and traditions, as well as our investments in the future. Expo 2020 Dubai will shed more light on the potential of, and opportunities offered by, the UAE."

With more than 200 participants, including 192 countries, non-governmental organisations and corporations, Expo 2020 will be a platform to bring the world together to exchange ideas, promote dialogue and support innovation for a brighter future. Its millions of visitors will also experience impressive performances, art shows, music festivals, literary and cultural events, and much more.

The largest event ever held in the Arab World, Expo 2020 will run for six months, from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.