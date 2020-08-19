Reem Al Hashemy salutes humanitarian, real-life heroes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated that the world’s celebration of the annual World Humanitarian Day today aims to commemorate the efforts and sacrifices of humanitarian workers, especially those who have lost their lives on duty, as well as reiterate the importance of protecting and supporting them.

"On this day, we need to remember the importance of promoting the values of tolerance, which will support stability and peaceful coexistence, as well as of international humanitarian solidarity and cooperation in facing various challenges, such as pandemics, diseases and natural disasters," she said in her statement on the occasion.

"I would like to remember the UAE’s humanitarian work martyrs who were killed during the horrific terrorist attack in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while performing their humanitarian mission to support the friendly Afghan people, as well as the Emirates Red Crescent workers who were brutally murdered in Aden, Yemen," she added. ''These cowardly terrorist acts violate international treaties that provide protection for aid workers.'' Al Hashemy stressed that these Emirati sacrifices have highlighted the country’s humanitarian persistence, in line with the UAE’s traditional values while quoting the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who said, "The forces of evil behind this cowardly terrorist attack want to stop the development and building drive in Afghanistan, and they do not wish to see the Afghan people happy and enjoy prosperous life. But with Allah's help, we will continue implementing charitable, humanitarian and development projects and spreading hope and optimism wherever we go, that is our firm approach and strong belief."

"Today, World Humanitarian Day is taking place during exceptional global conditions, as a result of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and due to the related precautionary measures, which have affected communities already suffering from crises and conflicts and are unable to access health services," she said.

Al Hashemy pointed out that the UAE has the right to be proud of its humanitarian stances during this global event, as it has supported many countries in facing the pandemic, enshrining the values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and promoted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE has sent nearly 1,300 tonnes of medical aid to help 108 countries counter the pandemic, benefitting over one million health professionals around the world, in addition to providing logistical facilities to international humanitarian organisations that aim to accelerate the response to the pandemic through the International Humanitarian City in Dubai.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has highlighted the fact that the world needs to cooperate in facing multiple challenges. The UAE realised at an early stage that scientific progress is the driver of any process of development, and has expanded its network of international ties, especially in the field of technological development.

The world’s peoples must realise that they need to peacefully coexist and denounce conflicts and disputes, as well as focus on international partnerships and adopt projects that serve humanity. International partnerships involving the UAE have helped address many challenges facing the region and the rest of the world, such as pandemics and climate change.

This year, World Humanitarian Day is paying tribute to aid and medical workers on the front lines against the pandemic, who have proven that they are the real heroes.

''On this day, we salute the heroes of humanitarian work around the world, and thanks and gratitude to all of them for their sacrifices, and in particular the employees of the Emirati relief organisations who work on the front lines to protect the community. We bow to you in appreciation and gratitude,'' Al Hashemy concluded.

On World Humanitarian Day on August 19th, the world commemorates humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, and honours all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need.