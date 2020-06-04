UrduPoint.com
Reem Al Hashemy To Participate In Global Vaccine Summit 2020 Hosted By British PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashemy will participate in the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 which will be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

This will be the main UK-hosted global health summit this year and the first virtual summit that the Johnson will host since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a key moment to demonstrate UK leadership globally and the continued work with our partners across the globe including the UAE," said a statement by the British Embassy in UAE.

Representatives of over 50 countries, including at least 35 heads of state or government, as well as leaders of private sector organisations and civil society, will come together to raise funds for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The summit aims at raising at least US$7.4 billion to replenish Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance for the 2021-2025 strategic period.

Addressing attendees as he opens today’s summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say, "I hope this summit will be the moment when the world comes together to unite humanity in the fight against disease. Just as the UK is the single biggest donor to the international effort to find a coronavirus vaccine, we will remain the world’s leading donor to Gavi, contributing GBP1.65 billion over the next five years. I urge you to join us to fortify this lifesaving alliance and inaugurate a new era of global health co-operation, which I believe is now the most essential shared endeavour of our lifetimes."

For his part, the British Ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, said, "The UK is proud to be Gavi’s leading donor and on 29th April the UK International Development Secretary pledged the equivalent of GBP330 million a year over the next five years from the UK aid budget to protect 75 million children from preventable diseases."

