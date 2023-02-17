UrduPoint.com

Reem Al Hashimy Attends Caribbean Community 'CARICOM' Meeting In Bahamas To Discuss Preparations For COP28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Bahamas to discuss preparations for COP28

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, explored areas of cooperation to achieve tangible progress in climate action during the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in the Bahamas.

Speaking at the forum, Al Hashimy joined her counterparts from CARICOM countries to discuss the growing relationship between the UAE and the Caribbean region and meaningful action across various fields, particularly in relation to the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be held in Dubai this November.

In her remarks, Al Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the region and underscored its desire to ensure solid partnerships and tangible outcomes.

She also stressed the importance of the participation of Caribbean countries in COP28, given that they are amongst the most vulnerable to climate change, and highlighted that policies should encourage inclusive progress, particularly across the Global South. As part of COP28’s outreach programme, Al Hashimy recognised the important perspectives of the Caribbean States and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to reflect these views in the COP28 agenda.

Al Hashimy noted the UAE’s collaborative approach to addressing climate change. “We welcome the world to COP28 at Expo City Dubai. Already a beacon for cooperation and collaboration between more than 200 nations and organisations and a platform for every single one of the countries represented here in this room today, the UAE will rally all members of the Conference around the global stock-take, where we will focus on mitigation and adaptation, operationalising loss and damage, and tangible means of implementation. We will also seek to transform the path to 2030 through progressive partnerships and increased commitment to solutions and delivery in the global Decade of Action.”

Al Hashimy acknowledged the Bridgetown Agenda that focuses on innovative approaches to public and private climate financing solutions and invited relevant stakeholders to continue constructive engagement with COP28.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Hashimy also met with several CARICOM leaders, as well as the Director-General of the WTO. The visit was attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

