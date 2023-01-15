Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on Saturday, January 14.

During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, as well as recent developments in Afghanistan.

The two sides also exchanged views on women's empowerment, the right to education for all, and gender equality.