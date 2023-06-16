UrduPoint.com

Reem Al Hashimy Visits Argentina As Part Of Latin America, Caribbean Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, led a senior UAE delegation to the Argentine Republic on 12 June 2023 aimed at enhancing ties between the two nations across various fields.

The UAE delegation was welcomed by Santiago Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship of Argentina. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen economic exchange and foster cooperation in key sectors such as food security, renewable energy, and technology.

Highlighting the importance of economic ties, the UAE-Argentina Business Forum was held, providing a platform for UAE companies, such as Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), to explore business opportunities and forge new partnerships with companies in Argentina. Al Hashemy delivered opening remarks in which she emphasized the potential for mutual growth and investment between the two countries.

The delegation also discussed with Fabiola Yañez, the First Lady of Argentina, the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in Latin America. They also discussed the impact of climate change on the most vulnerable of the society and ways in which both the UAE and Argentina could partner together to address global challenges, in specific, those pertaining to the empowerment of young people.

Al Hashemy attended a meeting hosted by Anahi Costa, President of the UAE-Argentine Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral

Furthermore, Al Hashemy participated in a panel discussion at the National Foreign Service Institute of Argentina, addressing diplomats and scholars, to discuss the UAE’s foreign policy based on building bridges of dialogue and cooperation.

Al Hashemy also met HE Cecilia Nicolini, State Secretary of Climate Change, Sustainable Development and Innovation, to highlight the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy.

The minister further discussed the UAE Presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) that will be hosted at Expo City Dubai in November. Recognizing the need for collective action on climate change, both officials explored ways to strengthen bilateral Cooperation in the field of sustainability both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Al Hashemyalso met with Cristina de Kirchner, the Vice President of Argentina and the President of the Senate who recalled with great fondness her state visit to the UAE in 2013.

During the visit, the UAE and Argentina signed three Memorandums of Understanding: a MoU on technical cooperation, an MoU in the field of food security, and a framework agreement for cooperation in the field of banknotes.

