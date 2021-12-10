UrduPoint.com

Refugee Zakat Fund Impacted 584,000 Beneficiaries In The First Six Months Of 2021: UNHCR

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

Refugee Zakat Fund impacted 584,000 beneficiaries in the first six months of 2021: UNHCR

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Refugee Zakat Fund impacted 584,000 beneficiaries in the first six months of 2021, with total contributions of over US$ 27.5 million, 70% of which came from Zakat donations.

In partnership with the Muslim World League, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, launched its mid-year report on Islamic Philanthropy on Thursday. The report highlights the impact of Zakat and Sadaqah donations on the lives of refugee and displaced families through UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund donations.

The report underlines the impact of Zakat and Sadaqah donations raised in the first half of 2021 on 584,586 refugees and forcibly displaced people in 12 countries including Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Mauritania, Nigeria, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Malaysia. The report also reveals that over US$ 27.5 million were donated to the Refugee Zakat Fund, 70% of which are Zakat contributions.

UNHCR’s mid-year Islamic Philanthropy report was released in its new digital and interactive format at a panel discussion organized at the Muslim World League’s "The Prophets As If You See Them" exhibition at its Expo2020 Dubai pavilion, attended by representatives of humanitarian and international organizations and media.

The report also emphasizes Islamic philanthropy partnerships as a key enabler of sustainable impact on the lives of vulnerable displaced communities.

UNHCR’s Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries and Senior Advisor for Islamic Philanthropy, Khaled Khalifa, emphasized the importance of expanding strategic partnerships with organizations and bodies involved in Islamic Philanthropy to support international humanitarian efforts.

Khalifa commented: "In light of the uninterrupted increase of forced displacement records in recent years, and the protracted crises caused by wars, violence and persecution, Islamic Philanthropy plays pivotal role in responding to the growing humanitarian needs, through its key tools such as Zakat, Sadaqah and Waqf, to achieve shared humanitarian goals and explore further ways to support forcibly displaced people globally."

MWL’s General Manager of International Cooperation and Events, Mishal Al Shalan, affirmed the significance of strengthening Islamic philanthropy tools to serve humanitarian causes, including forced displacement. He stated: "We constantly seek to fortify the human role of the Islamic World League, which has been at the core of our tasks and work since our inception. And the optimal way to do so is through building strategic partnerships with key humanitarian and international organizations such as UNHCR, which we collaborated with for years to support refugee and displaced families in areas affected by war and disasters."

Launched in 2019, UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund is a trusted, compliant, and effective distributor harnessing the power of Zakat to transform the lives of refugee and displaced families. The fund is backed by fatwas from credible scholars and institutions and subject to rigorous governance, ensuring the utmost transparency at every step - from donation to provision of assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Bangladesh United Nations Syria Egypt Yemen Iraq Dubai Lebanon Malaysia Mauritania Nigeria 2019 Muslim Media From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

1 minute ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in ..

Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in Tourists in Russia - Vector Ce ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting decides to soon remove public transport fr ..

Meeting decides to soon remove public transport from BRT routes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.