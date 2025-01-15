Open Menu

Region Brimming With Large-scale Projects, Major Investment Opportunities: PowerChina

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Region brimming with large-scale projects, major investment opportunities: PowerChina

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Jin Huibin, Country Representative and Commercial Manager of PowerChina, reaffirmed the company's commitment to expanding its operations and increasing its investments in the renewable energy sector in the region.

He highlighted that the middle East, and particularly the Gulf countries, are brimming with large-scale projects and major investment opportunities.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the World Future Energy Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, he noted that the UAE and the wider Gulf region are strategic markets for PowerChina, emphasising the open investment environment that creates significant opportunities for global companies to contribute to the development of clean energy.

He pointed out that PowerChina is ranked among the world’s top 500 companies in the Fortune Global 500 list and is classified as one of the six largest construction companies globally, according to the ENR's Global Contractors rankings.

Regarding the company’s plans in the UAE, Jin highlighted that PowerChina is working on future projects with partners such as Masdar and EDF to enhance clean energy solutions. He explained that these projects contribute to the UAE’s vision of increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing emissions, positioning Power China as a key partner in achieving national sustainability goals.

Jin further explained that the company is focusing its efforts on supporting the transition to clean energy in the region through large-scale projects, including the establishment of solar power plants and other initiatives. He further noted that PowerChina had previously signed several agreements in the region, including a 1.5 GW solar energy project in the UAE.

Related Topics

World China UAE Company Abu Dhabi Middle East Market Top

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

2 minutes ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

3 minutes ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

3 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

3 minutes ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East