UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Site For Chinese Nationals Launched In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals launched in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Chinese Embassy in UAE have jointly announced the official launch of a regional vaccination site in Dubai.

The launch follows a meeting in the UAE in March between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, where it was agreed to set up a regional vaccination center.

Under the programme, dubbed ‘Spring Sprout Action’ and administered by the Dubai Health Authority, Chinese nationals over the age of 16 who hold a short-term visa without UAE residency will be provided in Dubai with two doses of the Sinopharm vaccination, which received approval by the World Health  Organisation in May 2021 for emergency use.

Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for details.

China and the UAE have cooperated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing expertise, resources, and technology. A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).

The UAE Government has already included all citizens and residents in the national vaccination campaign

Related Topics

World Technology China UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Visit SITE March May Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

27 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 30th Edit ..

42 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.